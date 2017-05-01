Birthday golf classic and gala ball in memory of late Derry GAA player Kevin King

The brother of a young Derry man who died suddenly while playing indoor football last November has spoken of the massive hole his death has left in the lives of his family and friends.

Martin King, the brother of Slaughtmanus GAC player Kevin King, who died during a game of soccer in Campsie last year, was speaking as his loved ones prepare to mark what would have been his twenty-third birthday with a fundraising golf classic and ball.

He said: “On Saturday, May 6, Kevin would be 23 years old. His death has left a massive hole in all our lives and we want to do what we can in his memory. We are truly overwhelmed by the support we have received from the Derry community and beyond.”

The Kevin King Classic Golf Day, which will be attended by more than 200 golfers at Foyle Golf Club will be followed by the King of Hearts gala ball in the Everglades Hotel on Saturday.

Although the cause of Kevin’s death is yet to be confirmed, preliminary findings have shown myocardial fibrosis, when scars form in the heart muscle without an obvious injury and can lead to sudden death. All money from the fund-raiser, which will be attended by Kerry GAA legend Tomás Ó Sé, Ireland rugby star Stephen Ferris and Professor Houman Ashrafian, who leads BHF-funded research into myocardial fibrosis at the University of Oxford, will go to British Heart Foundation (BHF).

Said Martin: “We are delighted local people will be able to learn CPR on Saturday and hear more about where the money raised in Kevin’s memory is going.

“It is very important to us as a family that something good can come from this and it’s a real privilege to welcome Prof Asharfian to Derry.”

To find out how you can help the family’s fundraising efforts email kevinkinggiftofhope@gmail.com

To find out more about the BHF’s research visit bhf.org.uk/research or to donate to the campaign in Kevin King’s memory go to giftofhope.bhf.org.uk/In-Memory/Kevin-King