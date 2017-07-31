Bishop Edward Daly’s first anniversary Mass will take place in Derry this weekend, with a new gravestone now in place over his resting place.

Bishop Daly passed away on August 8 at Altnagelvin Hospital at the age of 82.

His first anniversary Mass will take place at St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry on Saturday, August 5, at 7.30pm.

Mourners at his funeral last August spoke of how the former Bishop of Derry was known locally as ‘the People’s Bishop’ for his humanity and work in the community.

Bishop Daly was praised for his efforts to help teenager Jackie Duddy and others on Bloody Sunday, and for his support to the families during the long campaign for justice.

The image of the then Father Daly waving a white handkerchief as he and a group of men tried to get the mortally wounded young Jackie past armed paratroopers to a place of safety on January 30, 1972 has come to symbolise the horrifying events of that day.

A message was read out at his funeral from Pope Francis, who paid tribute to Bishop Daly’s “generous and dedicated episcopal ministry in the service of peace and justice”.

A gravestone has now been placed over the resting place of Bishop Daly, which is located in the grounds of the cathedral. The charcoal grey stone ledger coves the entire length of his grave. It includes inscriptions of the Pax Christi symbol, his name and years (1933-2016), It also includes his Episcopal coat of arms, with his motto ‘Pasce Oves Meas’ (‘Feed My Sheep’), as well as the years he served as Bishop of his beloved Derry, (1974-1993. The words ‘Lead Kindly Light’ - the title of his favourite hymn have also been inscribed on the grave stone.