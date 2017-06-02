Bishop to lead Derry to Lough Derg Pilgrimage

Bishop Donal McKeown will by lead the Derry Diocesan Pilgrimage to Lough Derg from Friday June 23 to Sunday 25.

The organisers have urged anyone “who would like to join Bishop Donal and many others from all around our diocese on the pilgrimage, and walk in the footsteps of Saint Patrick, please contact us to reserve your place.”

The pilgrimage will cost £80 per person including all transport and pilgrimage costs.

A non-refundable deposit of £20 per person is required to secure your place.

For more information about this pilgrimage or to register, contact us at The Diocesan Catechetical Centre on 028 7126 4087 or email: amhickey@derrydiocese.org

The Lough Derg Pilgrimage season runs from June 1 to August 15.

Over 50 generations of Irish people have carried forward the faith of their families who made their way to Lough Derg.