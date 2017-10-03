Black Lives Matters activist Khury Peterson-Smith and Israeli historian Ilan Pappé to join Eamonn McCann at first ever Think Left summit in Derry this week

Socialists and environmentalists will reflect on subjects as varied as the October revolution, the impact of Brexit on the border, and the condition of the local health service, during Derry’s first ever Think Left conference, which runs from Thursday to Saturday in The Playhouse theatre.

Speakers at the event, which has been organised by the People Before Profit Alliance (PBPA), include Israeli historian Ilan Pappé, journalist Eamonn McCann, film director Amanda Doherty and US socialist and Black Lives Matter activist Khury Peterson-Smith.

The conference kicks off on Thursday at 7.30 p.m. with a discussion on ‘Brexit, the border, and the future of Ireland’.

On Friday at 6.30 p.m. Think Left will host the northern premiere of Amanda Doherty’s new short film ‘Poppi + Gonzo’, which addresses homelessness, followed by a discussion with the director.

This will be followed by a presentation by Eamonn McCann to mark the 100th anniversary of the storming of the Winter Palace and the Russian Revolution.

And on Saturday Think Left will have a full day of debate, a radical book stall, and tea and coffee close on hand. Saturday will begin with a discussion led by Maeve O’Neill and Dean Blackwood on ‘Climate Breakdown and the Ecosocialist solution’ followed by panels on ‘Save Our Health Service; How we can Stop the Cuts; From Balfour to BDS: Palestine Against Israeli Apartheid and Cops, Corruption and State Injustice.’