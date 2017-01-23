Bloody Sunday events ahead of annual march

Sheila Coleman from the Hillsborough Justice Campaign will address those taking part in the Bloody Sunday march and rally this Sunday.

The march will get under way at 2.30pm from the Creggan Shops and finish at Free Derry Corner.

A wider programme of events has been organised to mark the 45th anniversary of Bloody Sunday, when 14 unarmed civilians were shot and killed by the British army.

On Wednesday at 7.30 pm, the City Hotel will host a discussion entitled ‘Internment Then & Now’, featuring former internee Francie McGuiggan and Joanne Donnelly from the Craigavon II campaign, alongside former Guantanamo Bay internee, Moazzam Begg.

The same venue will host Professor Alastair McIntosh in Conversation with Bernadette McAliskey on Thursday at 7.30pm, focusing on non-violent forms of resistance.

There will be a screening of ‘I Daniel Blake’ at Brunswick Cinema on Friday at 6pm, after which the film’s writer, Paul Laverty will host a question and answer session.

A panel discussion, ‘Stepping Stones to Justice’, will take place at Pilot’s Row on Saturday at 12pm, and will see family members giving theirs views on, and experiences o,f the justice system, including Liam Wray whose brother Jim was killed on Bloody Sunday.

On Saturday evening at the City Hotel at 7.30pm, Sheila Coleman from the Hillsborough Justice Campaign will speak alongside Marcia Rigg, from London, and Belfast man Raymond McCord.