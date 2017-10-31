Body recovered from River Foyle

The body of a man has been recovered from the River Foyle, Foyle Search and Rescue have confirmed.

The man’s body was discovered this morning after the alarm was raised by a member of the public.

The identity of the man has not yet been confirmed.

A spokesperson for Foyle Search and Rescue said: “At 10.17am on Tuesday October 31, Foyle Search Rescue were alerted by a member of the public to an object observed in the river.

“Emergency Response Teams were activated and had the sad task of recovering the body of a male who has yet to be identified.”