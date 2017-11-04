Bogside community worker says mural review should prioritise Free Derry corner - ‘the most famous wall in Europe’

Bogside community worker, Frankie McMenamin, hopes Free Derry corner - “the most famous wall in Europe” - is prioritised by Derry City and Strabane District Council when it looks at flood-lighting for political street art.

The citywide mural survey is to be carried out after a £40,000 illumination scheme for the Bogside Artists’ iconic ‘People’s Gallery’ was backed by the council.

Mr. McMenamin said: “To me, Free Derry corner is the most famous wall in Europe and it should be the main focus but there are other murals around the Bogside that bring a lot of visitors into the area, and they should be looked at too.”

He specifically pointed to the Che Guevara mural at Lisfannon Park, the hunger strike mural on Westland Street, and the Cumann na mBan mural at Gartan Square.