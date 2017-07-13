Bogus callers prentending to be from government

The PSNI have warned of a new scam whereby bogus telephone callers are targeting homes pretending to be from a government department.

Detective Chief Inspector James Mullen said police have received a number of such reports over recent days.

He said: “Scammers are inventive and can be very convincing. Their singular aim is to gain access to your money and they will employ just about any tactic to do so, from purporting to represent businesses and government agencies to claiming to be fundraising for charity.

“Always be wary of any individual that cold calls you and be especially suspicious of anyone who asks for money, banking or credit card information.”

Detective Chief Inspector Mullen added: “If you are at all suspicious about a call that you receive, hang up and phone the organisation that the person is purporting to represent to check their authenticity. Ideally make the call from another telephone so you can be sure the original caller has not remained on the line.

“Guarding your personal and banking details is essential. Never disclose them to any unauthorised person.”

Anyone concerned about unsolicited calls, emails or letters can contact Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or call police on the non-emergency number 101.

“Further advice can also be obtained by visiting www.psni.police.uk/crime/fraud/ and www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni.