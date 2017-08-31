Bomb alert sees homes evacuated and Derry estate in partial lockdown overnight

Several homes have been evacuated in a predominantly nationalist estate on the outskirts of Derry, which remains in partial lockdown tonight following security alerts earlier today.

Police say the precautions have been taken as they continue to investigate a report that a device has been left in the Lettershandoney Avenue area.



Chief Inspector Alan Hutton said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience at this time.

"I appreciate that residents have been inconvenienced as they have been asked to leave their homes. However, I would stress our priority at this time is to keep people safe."



Chief Inspector Alan Hutton continued: “I would ask anyone if they find anything suspicious to contact police immediately. Do not touch or lift it."



He said several roads will be closed overnight.



These include the Tirbracken Road from the Edenreagh Road junction to the Tamnaherin Road, although there will be access to Oeghill Park via the Tamnaherin Road.



Lettershandoney Avenue between the Gorticross Road and Tirbracken Road junctions will also be closed.

There is however access to residents of Lettershandoney Ave via the Gorticross Road.



"I would advise people who would normally use these roads to go about their daily business to seek alternative routes and allow extra time for their journey both tonight and tomorrow morning," said Chief Inspector Hutton.