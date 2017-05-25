Book of condolence opened in Limavady for Manchester terror attack

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has opened a Book of Condolence to remember those killed in the Manchester attack.

The shocking incident unfolded on Monday night following a concert at Manchester Arena.

Children and teenagers were among those killed in the atrocity.

The Mayor, Alderman Maura Hickey, said: “It’s devastating to think that so many innocent people have been affected by the carnage of this attack. As bystanders we watched the scenes of devastation unfold on our television screens, and we can only imagine the terror felt by those at the scene. The senseless death of young people has a particularly poignant effect on us all.

“At times like this we search for hope, and the community spirit which came to the fore in the aftermath of this attack is evidence that it exists. I want to commend all of those people who have reached out to help during these dark times.

“My sincere sympathies, and those of the people of the Borough, are with all of those affected.”

A Book of Condolence is available for members of the public to sign at the Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre in Limavady until Tuesday 30th May. Please note the building will be closed on Monday 29th May due to the Bank Holiday.