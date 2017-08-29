BOXING: Couple handed $10k McGregor v Mayweather fight tickets

A Derry woman and her boyfriend were left stunned after being handed two $5,000 tickets by a VIP stranger to attend the Conor McGregor versus Floyd Mayweather fight in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Bernadette Cairns’s boyfriend Seamus Fleming had booked the surprise trip to Las Vegas months before the fight had been announced.

The young couple, who only arrived in the US city at the weekend, had planned to watch the clash of the Titans on a big screen outside the arena with thousands of others.

The stranger - believed to be an actor - was at the celebrity entrance with a team of minders when the couple walked past.

Bernadette’s father Patrick said: “They had not been there long, they got showered and got their Ireland tops on. They went for a bite to eat.

“They phoned me shortly after that to say some actor had stopped and and asked their names and where they were from. They told him and he asked if they were going to the fight.

“They told him they were just out on holiday and couldn’t afford it really and one of the bodyguards handed them the tickets.”

Seamus initially tried to resist, thinking the group were trying to sell them the $5,000 a go tickets, and the couple told the group they couldn’t afford the tickets, only to be told, no, these were on the house.

Within 25 minutes, the couple found themselves surrounded by an army of Irish fans and A-list celebrities in some of the best seats in the house at the T-Mobile Arena.

Bernadette and Seamus were among the privileged few from this part of the world who can say they were there in person to witness MMA star Conor McGregor’s stunning professional boxing debut and epic challenge to Floyd Mayweather Junior’s undefeated record.

While Mayweather emerged the winner to make it 50 unbeaten boxing bouts, Patrick said Bernadette and Seamus had the time of their lives witnessing history being made.

“They would both have been big McGregor fans anyway and my daughter thought it was amazing, the experience of a life-time,” Patrick said. “She noticed a whole lot of superstars who were there for the event. They are still on a high. It’s just unbelievable, and was so out of the blue. It just came out of nowhere!”