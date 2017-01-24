‘Boy racers’ meeting with Strand residents in ‘Wheelers’ postponed

A meeting between police and residents of the Strand Road area to discuss ongoing operations against ‘boy racers’ who have plagued the area over recent years has been postponed, the PSNI revealed on Tuesday morning.

A spokepserson said: “The meeting tonight has been postponed.”

Sinn Féin Councillor Michael Cooper, who has habitually raised the matter in the past, had invited residents to come along to a meeting in Wheelers fish and chip shop, ironically, on Tuesday night at 7.30pm.

Councillor Cooper said: “This is a chance for the residents to come along and hear what sort of results they’ve been getting in terms of fixed penalties and enforcement options.

“People will be able to sit down, have their say, and decide whether or not they think the operations are working and whether or not they feel it might need to be amended and perhaps another part of the Strand Road targeted.”

The announcement last September that the PSNI would be deploying extra resources in the Strand Road area, including high visibility patrols, received a broad welcome from local residents and political representatives.

For years residents have been complaining about the late night revving of engines and the noise of modified exhaust pipes, which have been blamed on car enthusiasts congregating in the area on a nightly basis.

Whilst it’s one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city it also runs directly past a high density residential housing area.

Councillor Cooper said: “It’s an ongoing problem for a number of years and obviously the fact that resources have been made available to tackle this is welcome.

“This is a chance for residents to hear from the police about the results and to tell them whether or not its working.”

The meeting will now take place at a later date.