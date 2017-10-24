Brandywell transformation ‘amazing’ - MLA

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Raymond McCartney has described the ongoing transformation of the Brandywell’s new stadium, dog track, and play facility as “amazing”.

Mr McCartney was speaking after he led a party delegation which included Karen Mullan MLA and local Councillor Patricia Logue on a visit to the stadium to view progress on the works.

Speaking to the Journal yesterday, Mr. McCartney said:

“It’s amazing to see the transformation of this site,” he said.

“I think when people see it coming to fruition they will get a full sense of the intentions of Derry City and Strabane District Council backed up with a big commitment from the Social Investment Fund (ISF) to this area, to this stadium.

“We hope with the increased seating capacity it will be a boost to the local football club and obviously the greyhound fraternity. And also the opening of a state-of-the-art play park for the children of this area. It was great to see the progress on all three projects gather pace.”

He added: “Once this stage of the work is completed it will bring these facilities into the 21st Century and act as a catalyst for these sports in our city for generations to come.

“We are very pleased at the role we have played in this over the years. Along the way there were naysayers, but we always said keep focused, it can be delivered, and when you come and visit the site you can clearly see we are on the cusp of delivery.

“I look forward to seeing it when it opens and the club flourish now they are in Europe next year.”