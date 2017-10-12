Breaking: Derry security alert over

The security alert in the Queens Quay area of Derry has now ended.

ATO examined a suspicious bag that was discovered in the area and have declared it to be nothing untoward.

All roads in the area have now reopened to traffic.

Earlier this afternoon the alert sparked congestion in the city centre as a number of roads were closed to allow police to examine a suspicious bag.

The unattended suitcase was found close to a number of city centre offices and hotels and it is understood people were evacuated.

In a video uploaded to the PSNI Foyle Facebook page, police thanked all those who were affected by the incident for their patience.