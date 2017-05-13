Brendan Duddy funeral will take place in St. Eugene’s Cathedral on Monday

The funeral of the late Brendan Duddy will take place in St. Eugene’s Cathedral at 11.30 a.m. on Monday, May 15, it’s been confirmed, as tributes continued to be paid to the Derry businessman who died this week.

Fr. Paul Farren made the announcement on Saturday morning during a Mass for the dead, which was celebrated as part of ‘The Litte Way’ Novena in honour of St Thèrése of Lisieux, which has been running in the Cathedral all week.

Meanwhile, the leader of the Catholic Church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin has joined those praising the late Mr. Duddy for his role in the peace process.

He said: “In a world of violence, conflict and threats of war we need more people like Brendan Duddy who work for peace and the common good. Rest in Peace.”