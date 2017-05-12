Well-known Derry businessman Brendan Duddy has died aged 82.

The late Mr. Duddy, who is reported to have worked with MI6 and the IRA to end the Troubles, started out as a fish and chips shop proprietor in the 1960s but extended his interests into retail and hospitality over the decades.

In 2008 journalist Peter Taylor made a film about Mr. Duddy's role in the end of the IRA campaign, called 'The Secret Peacemaker.'

The companies he founded famously controlled well-known Derry businesses, which included Foster's, The Strand Bar, Rafters and Glendenning's, over time.

He died this week after a period of ill-health.