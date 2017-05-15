Brendan Duddy praised as an 'inspirational leader of the city of Derry'

The president of Derry Chamber of Commerce has paid tribute to leading business figure Brendan Duddy, who passed died on Friday.

Chamber President George Fleming described Mr. Duddy as 'an inspirational leader of the city of Derry, both in terms of his role in the business community and as a peace-maker'.

"Brendan’s central role in bringing peace to Northern Ireland has now become well recognised. Derry and the rest of Northern Ireland would be a very different, and less happy place, were it not for Brendan," Mr Fleming said.

“But we also remember Brendan as an important figure in the local business community, where he was for many years chair of the City Centre Initiative. In that role he again played a major role in achieving agreement on parades in the city, resolving another issue of tension and conflict.

“The Duddy Group is today one of Derry’s largest and most important business groups – and that is also a fitting testament to a man who will be greatly missed.”