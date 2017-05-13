Sinn Féin's Elisha McCallion has expressed her condolences following the death of Derry businessman, Brendan Duddy.

She said: "It was with shock and sadness that I learned of the death of Brendan Duddy.

"Brendan was a key figure in the business life of Derry for decades and was widely respected across the city and beyond.

"He also played a significant role in the development of the peace process over many years and his contribution, together with others, helped end the conflict and promoted reconciliation.

"His firm belief in dialogue also helped resolve parading issues and, through his membership of the Policing Board he helped shape the accountable policing we have today.

"I offer my sincere condolences to the Duddy family at this sad and difficult time."