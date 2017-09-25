Brexit: All Irish voices needed

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood has said the voices of the people of Ireland need to be represented during the Brexit negotiations.

Speaking after attending an address by Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, to the Dáil, Mr Eastwood said it was now clear Brexit “will have an incredible and irreversible impact” here.

“The only way to mitigate the coming crisis is for voices across Ireland to be heard at the negotiating table,” he said. “The lived experience of people here, North and South, has provided the creative compromise to unlock intractable problems before. It will again. Firm, positive and constructive intervention from the Irish Government to table joint proposals that can unlock the deadlock at Stormont are now needed to free our politics and provide a strong voice for the North in Brexit talks.”