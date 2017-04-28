‘Brides Across Bridge’ event postponed

The Brides Across the Bridge world record attempt due to take place this weekend has been postponed.

The Foyle Hospice has now confirmed that the event planned for tomorrow (Saturday) has had to be cancelled.

A section of the brides make their way across the Peace Bridge on Saturday in 2014.

The world record attempt had been scheduled to take place in the city centre at the same time during the Jazz Festival. However the Hospice has been putting out notifications over recent weeks advising people that it will now not take place.

A spokesperson for the Foyle Hospice said yesterday that the cancellation was due to “unforeseen circumstances”. She added that they were now planning to stage the event at a later date and were looking at their fundraising calendar.

It is understood anyone who registered for the event will be given a full refund, and the Hospice has apologised for any inconvenience.

It was announced several months ago that Derry planned to reclaim its Guinness World Record tiara, following on from its successful 2013 Bridge Across the Bridge World Record attempt, when 748 people in wedding attire gathered on the Peace Bridge.

The charity event was repeated the following year. Since then however, a gathering of over 800 ‘brides’ in China smashed Derry’s record.

Derry has form when it comes to successful world record attempts.

In 2007, over 13,000 people set a new world record for the largest number of Santas gathered in one place. Six years on from that, 5,400 people achieved another world record while singing a tune from the musical Annie.