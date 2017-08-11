Britain’s Got Talent star set for Derry fun day this weekend

Britain’s Got Talent star Ryan Tracey is set to attend the Fun Day in Ballymagroarty Hazelbank area of Derry this weekend.

Ryan Tracey, who impressed Simon Cowell and the other judges when he smashed the record for the “fastest time to model five balloon structures blindfolded” when he appeared on the show earlier this year.

His World Record was confirmed by a Guinness World Record Official during his audition.

He will be appearing at the Fun Day on Sunday, August 13, with proceedings kicking off with a parade at 1pm.

Speaking about the visit from the Omagh TV personality Maeve Mc Laughlin, Manager at Ballymagroarty and Hazelbank Community Partnership, said:

“On behalf of BHCP and the wider community we are absolutely delighted that Ryan has taken up our invite to attend our Annual fun day.

“This is a great chance for the children and young people of the area to meet the star of the acclaimed TV show.

“We are absolutely buzzing and want to pay tribute to Ryan for stepping up to the mark for all the children and young people of the area.

“This is a real opportunity to showcase all that this good in our community.”

The event kicks off at 1pm with a parade from the Credit Union opposite Rafters Bar and Restaurant and proceeds to the Ringfort Road Site for a fun day from 2pm to 6pm.