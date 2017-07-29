Britain told it does not own Lough Foyle

The Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has revealed British officials from the Foreign and Commonwealth Office were told the United Kingdom’s claim over the whole of Lough Foyle would never be accepted by Ireland at a meeting as recently as February.

Deputy Coveney revealed further official talks on the long-running jurisdictional dispute took place earlier this year and that progress was being made on the issue.

Dublin’s Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade made the revelations when pressed by the Inishowen Fianna Fáil politician, Charlie McConalogue

Deputy Coveney reiterated the Irish position, stating: “The UK Government assertion of jurisdiction over the whole of Lough Foyle has never been accepted by Ireland and this position remains unchanged.

“Following discussions in 2011, the British and Irish governments agreed to seek to resolve jurisdictional issues relating to both Lough Foyle and Carlingford Lough.

“Since that time a series of meetings have taken place between the Foreign and Commonwealth Office and my own Department, the most recent of which was in February this year.

“The issues are complex and involve a range of actors, but I am satisfied that progress is being made and that all sides are committed to reaching a positive resolution as soon as possible.”