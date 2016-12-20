Brooke Park Tales & Trails Christmas event success

The first ever Brooke Park Tales & Trails Christmas event has been hailed as a great success.

The event in Sunday attracted hundreds of people to the park for a wide range of festive celebrations.

Santa drops in at Brooke Park joining Maeve McLaughlin, Colrs. Mickey Cooper and Eric McGinley and Billy Page.

Sinn Féin councillor for Rosemount Mickey Cooper hailed the success of the event, which was hosted at the new pavilion in Brooke Park

Councillor Cooper said: “Back in November I was pleased to welcome the news that the area in around the new Pavilion in Brooke Park was to be used for a Christmas event entitled Tales & Trails.

“ I had been working with council officials for some time to identify funding opportunities for programmes in Derry and Strabane to allow these type of events to take place. And I was delighted that the council approved a funding package of £15,000 for Christmas programmes across the five neighbourhood renewal areas in Derry and Strabane.

“Sunday’s event was an outstanding success with hundreds of people of all ages in attendance.

“It was great to see Christmas being brought into Brooke Park and getting such an event right into the heart of local communities.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in making it such a success and hope that more events can be staged in the surrounds of the park in the times ahead.”

Brooke Park opened in the Autumn following a £5.6m overhaul of the parklands and the opening of a number of new facilities, including the new pavilion.