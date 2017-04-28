Brooke park wheelchair swing move

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed the announcement that funding is being proposed to complete a wheelchair adaptable swing at Brooke Park.

The development comes after parents and local representatives called on the council to give serious consideration to such a facility in the play park at the revamped Brooke Park.

Colr. Cooper said this will help families whose children are affected by access issues to standard play equipment.

He said: “I am pleased that the council has agreed to propose additional support for disabled facilities in the new Brooke Park. This will allow the development to be completed.

“Unfortunately when the original consultations on Brooke Park took place the issue of a wheelchair adaptable swing was not identified which meant it was not included in the designs or budget for the park.”

He added: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in helping make this now happen and addressing this issue.

“It will obviously be a massive boost to the families of people with disabilities who can now avail of the facilities that council support will provide.”

The new look Brooke Park was unveiled to the public last year following a £5.6m programme of works which took tow years to complete.

The play park was one of several new facilities unveiled, alongside new pitches, a Gwyn’s Pavilion Cafe, a walled garden, a Horticulture and Environment Training Centre and new contact sport centre.