Brother in emotional tribute: ‘I love you so much, Jordan’

The heartbroken brother of a 19-year-old man who died after an assault in Derry at the weekend has paid an emotional tribute to him.

Jordan McConomy, from Rossnagalligh, was fatally injured in the William Street area at about 2.15am on Sunday.

Paul McConomy says his “wee brother” was a “true gentleman... taken away from us far too young”.

Writing on social media, Mr McConomy says: “He had his full life ahead of him and was doing so well for himself. I couldn’t be anymore proud of him and what he’s achieved for himself in such a short life.”

Paul McConomy adds: “One thing you never expect in life is getting a phone call from your mother to be told that your wee brother has died. The pain that our family is going through is unimaginable. It’s something that you never expect to happen to you. The voice in my head just keeps repeating over and over, ‘it’s not Jordan. It can’t be, not my wee brother’. But it is and there’s nothing I could have done for him.”

Mr. McConomy, who lives in Australia, also paid tribute to all those who have supported his family over the past few days.

“It’s really helping us get through this hard time,” he says. “Not being there to help with funeral arrangements and getting the house ready to wake my brother is breaking my heart.”

Mr. McConomy’s message ends: “I love you so much, Jordan, and there won’t be a minute of my life goes by that I won’t be thinking about you. Love you and miss you. brother xo.”

Since the weekend, dozens of flowers and tributes have been left close to the scene in the city centre where Jordan was assaulted.

One message reads: “Our lovely grandson Jordan. You’ll be sadly missed - Granny and Granda.”

Police are continuing to question an 18-year-old man in connection with his death.