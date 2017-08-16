Builders in place for £1.7m new play park projects in Derry estates

Contractors have been appointed for a £1.7m investment in play provision in the Ballymagroarty and Kilfennan areas of Derry, it has been confirmed.

Quinn Automatic Limited from Pomeroy have been appointed as the principal contractor for both projects.

A total of £800,000 has been allocated for the Kilfennan park , and £900,000 for the Ballymagroarty facility. The contractors will begin work on site this autumn, with both parks to open next year.

The projects were confirmed this week as works on another Derry play park at Ballyarnett nears completion.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Maolíosa McHugh said: “The value of outdoor facilities for our young people is immeasurable and Council is committed to working with communities and funders to help secure high quality play provisions through the city and district to actively encourage children and young people to get involved in play and an active healthy lifestyle.

“The local communities of Kilfennan and Ballymagroarty have worked tirelessly on this project and I would like to commend both communities and the Executive Office for helping to bring these projects forward.”

Christy Daniels from the Ballymagroarty Community Association said: “The BCA and other community groups have been working tirelessly on this project for many years and it’s great to see the work paying off and the project coming to fruition. It will be great to see the community finally have a facility that can be used by everyone.”

Linda Watson, co-ordinator of Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group said: “I am absolutely delighted that many years of hard work have finally paid off and that the contractor has been appointed by council. This means that the residents of Caw/Nelson Drive will at long last get the play park and outdoor facilities they deserve.”

Both schemes are part of the Social Investment Fund – Invest in Play Project and Council’s Parks Management & Development Programme and have involved a working partnership between Council, the Executive Office, Caw/Nelson Drive Action Group and Ballymagroarty Community Association. An Executive Office spokesperson said: “Initiatives like the Invest in Play Project have a real impact on the local areas and are a good example of where we work closely with the local community to create positive changes with the resources available. Through projects like this we will not only empower local people but provide the entire community with a renewed sense of hope and purpose.”