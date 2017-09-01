Bulky lift collections for Rosemount area planned

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has said that a ‘bulky lift of rubbish’ will take place in the Glen/Rosemount area of Derry next week.

Colr. Cooper urged local people to have their large waste items ready for collection on the day.

He said: “Following discussions I had with the Glen Development Initiative and Derry & Strabane Council, I would like to inform residents that on September 13 a bulky lift will take place in the Rosemount area and on September 14 it will take place in the Glen Road/Glen Estate area.

“Items such as white goods/ electrical goods can be collected separately by contacting 028-71-374107.

“The bulky lift will run between 7.30am and 2.00pm. Please ensure all items are placed for collection before 8.00 a.m.

“All bulky lift items should be left at normal bin collection areas. “Should any resident have any further queries/issues please feel free to contact me on 07743175709.”