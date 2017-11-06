Bulky lift for Bogside area tomorrow

Sinn Féin councillor Colly Kelly has welcomed the news that a bulky lift/ clean up initiative is to take place in the Bogside area tomorrow (Tuesday) from 8am to 2pm

The clean-up has been organised by Derry City & Strabane District Council & the Triax Neighbourhood Management Team.

The areas covered is from Creggan Street /William Street right out to Dove Gardens/ Stanley’s Walks and all streets in between.

Councillor Kelly said: “I welcome the news of this bulky lift scheme in the Bogside on Tuesday.

“This comes on the back of other environmental initiatives in the area over the past year.

“I would appeal for people to take pride in their area and refrain from any type of fly tipping. There is no excuse for this indiscriminate dumping.

“If anyone has an item of furniture or bulky items that needs collected for disposal they should ring the City Council cleansing department to make arrangements for that to happen.

“These bulky lifts and clean ups give the local residents pride in their area and a sense of ownership and responsibility through community participation.”

Local people have been advised that all refuse should be bagged and left with larger items such as cookers, etc which must be labelled for collection and brought to a point where they can be loaded on to a lorry.

No building materials such as blocks, bricks, fireplaces, bathroom suites, back boilers, car engines etc can be collected.