Bulky lifts organised across Foyleside ward

SDLP Councillor Shauna Cusack has advised local people of a series of bulky lifts across Foyleside next week.

Colr. Cusack, who organised the lifts across the area with the council, said that the collections were “an excellent opportunity” to get rid of bulky items that have been gathering in the home and garden.

The items will be collected free of charge and residents have been advised to have their items bagged, and/or tagged and ready to be lifted in advance.

The first collection will take place on Monday May 22 across Hatmore Park, Kylemore Park, Turasmore Park and Oranmore Park.

On Tuesday, the service will move on to Grangemore Park, Ard Grange, Cashelmore Park, Norburgh Park and The Branch.

On Wednesday, the service will operate at Altnafoyle, Lowry’s Lane, Tivoli Park, Tarnreagh Park, Juniper Park, Chippendale Park, Altnafoyle, Dunraven Park, Thistlewood park, Belfield Park, Belvedere Park, Caradale Park, Sheraton Park, Briary Lane, Brentwood Park and Lindenwood Park.

On Thursday, the service will operate across Springham Park, Springvale Park, Strangford Park, North Meadows, Farmhill, Gweebara Park, Killary Road, Kenmare Park, Liscannor Park, Killala Park, Dundrum Park, Kinnego Park and Tranarossan.

All bulky items must be left on the kerbside for 7.30am on the day of collection. The collections will take place between 7.30am and 2pm.

Residents are advised that all refuse must be bagged and left with larger items such as cookers, which must be labelled for collection.

Hedge cuttings will be collected but large branches and black bags of household waste will not. Bricks, tyres, fireplaces, bathroom suites, back boilers, car engines and paint tins also cannot be collected.

For further information telephone 028 71365516.