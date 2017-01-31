Buncrana children make television debut

Three children from Buncrana made their small screen debut on Sunday, modelling clothing from a local store on TV3.

Leon Davis (6), Ellen McIntyre (5) and Beth Doherty (7) appeared on Sunday:AM modelling clothes from Buncrana store Bambinos Children’s Collection.

Store owner Elizabeth Curran said she had previously worked with Sunday:AM stylist Corina Grant Doyle, and she made contact in December and asked her to showcase her collection on the show.

“The three children had all modelled for me before, just for the Facebook page.

“It was an amazing day, we all had a ball and the children were treated like royalty. They were given two slots, one at 10.30am and another at 11.30am.

“It was great publicity to show the Spring Summer 2017 collection. People were just blown away by the clothes, and by the models. They said it was not like anything they had seen before, we got fantastic feedback,” said Elizabeth.

Leon’s mother Rois said it was “lovely day” and all the team at TV3 made the whole experience “all about the children”.

“We headed off at 5am on Sunday morning and got down to the studios just after 8am. Leon loved it, it really was all about the wanes.

“Leon said it was the best day he ever had. It was such a good experience,” she said.

Rois said stylist Corina even had an Inishowen connection, as her father was born in Burt.

“Her father and family were from Burt but moved to Clones aged 17. She was delighted to hear all about Inishowen,” she added.

Ellen’s mum Linda said it was a great experience for the children, and also praised the TV3 staff.

“Ellen loved every minute of it, she couldnt sleep much the Saturday night with excitement.

“On the way down to Dublin Ellen was sick, I thought ohhh no it was the bug but as soon as we arrived at the TV3 studio she was back to her energetic self. So think it was nerves and excitement. The people were so friendly made us and the kids feel so welcome.

“Everything was nice and chilled, no rushing so the kids felt relaxed. Corina was just so lovely great with the kids, she was a really down to earth woman.”