Buncrana goes ‘à la St. Tropez’ with good weather

Scenes in the Donegal seaside resort of Buncrana during last week’s spate of good weather confirmed once and for all that the days of the modestly dressed blushing Irish colleen are indeed long gone - she survives only on the tourist brochure, her innocent smile convincing Irish exiles and gullible foreigners that dear old Donegal is still among the few places unaffected by the modern world and its sinful ways.

A ‘Journal’ staff reporter writes - “In the blistering heat last week a number of daring ladies succumbed to the overpowering heat of the sun and discarded some vital bathing garments in true St. Tropez style in pursuit of the latest craze ‘the all over tan.’

“Buncrana, however, is a far cry from the uninhibited Riviera resorts and such freedoms are seen to be enjoyed solely in back gardens where the clothes on the clothes line keep nosey ‘chin waggers’ at bay.”