Buncrana Parish Priest issues warning to drivers - it’s time to ‘wake up!’

A Buncrana priest has told mourners at the funeral of one of last weekend’s crash victims, that it was time for ALL drivers to ‘wake up’ following yet another road tragedy in the Inishowen area.

With another dark cloud hovering over the peninsula following the premature deaths of two teenagers in an horrific crash in Quigley’s Point, Rev. Fr. Francis Bradley issued a warning to all those who get behind the wheel.

Officiating at the Funeral Mass of 18-years-old Nathan Farrell yesterday, he told all drivers: “Wake up! Be careful as you drive. Be mindful as you carry a precious cargo with you.

“Be prayerful as you get into your car and be thankful as you get out of it,” added Fr. Bradley.

Teenagers Nathan Farrell (18) and Nathan Dixon-Gill (17) were killed following a single car collision at approximately 3.35 a.m. on Saturday last, on the main Quigley’s Point to Whitecastle Road.

Three other occupants of the car were treated in hospital for their injuries.Throughout this week there has been an outpouring of grief in the Inishowen area in general andin Buncrana in particular, following the teenagers’ tragic deaths, an incident which echoed similar road fatalities over recent years.

Numerous floral tributes have been left at the roadside near Quigley’s Point on the main R238 road where the car, which was carrying the teenagers home from a nightclub, left the road.

The funeral of Nathan Dixon-Gill took place on Wednesday.

Both Requiem Masses were held in St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, where hundreds of mourners had packed the church and neighbouring cemetery.

The victims were due to take up employment this week. Nathan Dixon-Gill was to travel to Scotland on Monday last to start work, while Nathan Farrell was to start work with Inishowen Engineering, last Tuesday.

School friends from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, provided a guard of honour at both funerals.