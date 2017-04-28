Buncrana student is crowned Junk Kouture 2017 winner

A Buncrana student was last night crowned the winner of recycled fashion competition Junk Kouture.

Mariusz Malon, a student of Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, scooped the top prize with his design ‘Engimatic’.

Mariusz modelled and designed the piece, which saw the ingenious use of an old trampoline, a broken chandelier and an old carpet maker was proclaimed the overall winner of the prestigious Kouture competition.

The Buncrana student won the Northern Regional prize last year proving that hard work and dedication pays off.

Scoil Mhuire receives a cash prize of €2,500 and each member of the team will receive a cash prize of €500 and a mini iPad.

Mariusz surpassed all expectations and blew the star studded judging panel away; made up of ex-Voice of Ireland coach and The Saturday’s singer Una Healy, guru to the stars and infamous X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Jane Leavy director of fashion at Griffith College, art and design educator Tracey Fahey and fashion designer Rhys Ellis who recently showcased his designs made from reused coffee pods in Selfridges, London.

The judges had the unenviable task of choosing the overall winner of 2017’s Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture along with judging several other categories.