Buncrana student is crowned Junk Kouture 2017 winner

"Enigimatic from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Buncrana, modelled and designed by Mariusz Malon wins Bank of Ireland's Junk Kouture pictured with Laura Lynch -Head of consumer segments at the 3 Arena,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy No Repro Fee BANK OF IRELAND JUNK KOUTURE ROCKS 3ARENA Enigimatic has been crowned the winner of the Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture competition for 2017 After months of preparation and planning, there were tears of joy in the 3Arena tonight as Engimatic was crowned the winner of Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture 2017 at the seventh annual final. Enigimatic from Scoil Mhuire Secondary School, Buncrana, modelled and designed by Mariusz Malon with an ingenious use of an old trampoline, a broken chandelier and an old carpet maker was proclaimed the overall winner of the prestigious Kouture competition

A Buncrana student was last night crowned the winner of recycled fashion competition Junk Kouture.

Mariusz Malon, a student of Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, scooped the top prize with his design ‘Engimatic’.

Mariusz modelled and designed the piece, which saw the ingenious use of an old trampoline, a broken chandelier and an old carpet maker was proclaimed the overall winner of the prestigious Kouture competition.

The Buncrana student won the Northern Regional prize last year proving that hard work and dedication pays off.

Scoil Mhuire receives a cash prize of €2,500 and each member of the team will receive a cash prize of €500 and a mini iPad.

Mariusz surpassed all expectations and blew the star studded judging panel away; made up of ex-Voice of Ireland coach and The Saturday’s singer Una Healy, guru to the stars and infamous X Factor judge Louis Walsh, Jane Leavy director of fashion at Griffith College, art and design educator Tracey Fahey and fashion designer Rhys Ellis who recently showcased his designs made from reused coffee pods in Selfridges, London.

The judges had the unenviable task of choosing the overall winner of 2017’s Bank of Ireland Junk Kouture along with judging several other categories.