Burglars make off with cash and personal items

Burglars made off with cash, a handbag and personal items, during a break-in in the city last week, the PSNI has confirmed.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses following reports of the burglary that occurred at a house in the Templegrove area.
Detective Constable Michelle Boyd said: “It was reported that between the hours of 3.00pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 13, entry was gained to the house in the Templegrove area of Londonderry. As a result of the break in, a handbag, a sum of money and personal items were stolen.
“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information, in particular, we are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed a silver/grey Volkswagen Passat in the area at the time to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 68 of the 13/6/17.
“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Derry Journal means you're ok with our terms and conditions.