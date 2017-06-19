Burglars make off with cash and personal items

Burglars made off with cash, a handbag and personal items, during a break-in in the city last week, the PSNI has confirmed.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following reports of the burglary that occurred at a house in the Templegrove area.

Detective Constable Michelle Boyd said: “It was reported that between the hours of 3.00pm and 4.30pm on Tuesday, June 13, entry was gained to the house in the Templegrove area of Londonderry. As a result of the break in, a handbag, a sum of money and personal items were stolen.

“We are appealing to anyone that may have any information, in particular, we are appealing to anyone that may have witnessed a silver/grey Volkswagen Passat in the area at the time to contact detectives at Strand Road Police Station on 101 quoting reference 68 of the 13/6/17.

“Or, alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.”