Buses bound for Hunger Strike Commemoration

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA and former hunger striker, Raymond McCartney, has announced that the annual National Hunger Strike Commemoration will take place in Ballina Co. Mayo, on Sunday August 13.

Mr McCartney said he was delighted that this year’s event was taking place in the home county of hunger strikers Seán McNeela, Michael Gaughan and Frank Stagg.

There will be a number of buses travelling from Derry to Ballina for the event.

Raymond McCartney said: “The prison struggle of the late 1970s and early 1980s were, without any doubt, a key moment in the Irish struggle for freedom and justice.

And within that period the Hunger Strike of 1981 is of course the defining moment.

“The national commemoration in Ballina is one of the biggest events on the republican calendar and I appeal to the wider republican community in Derry, to the people of Ireland and international sympathisers, to mobilise and show support for the ideals for which the hunger strikers gave their all.”

There will be buses travelling down from Derry, to book seats call 02871 377551.