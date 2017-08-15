Buses withdrawn after window smashed in stoning incident

Translink temporarily withdrew a bus service from the Ballymagroarty area after a window was smashed on Tuesday night, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Féin's Eric McGinley said the damage occurred following a stoning incident on the Ringfort Road and warned someone could be seriously hurt if such attacks persist.

He said: "These attacks could result in serious injuries to the bus driver and passengers or lead to a major road traffic accident.

"I would call on the local community to support Translink staff in helping to deliver a safe affordable service to the area by using any influence they have with the young people involved to desist immediately.

"A lot of the time this comes down to peer pressure and the intervention of parents, groups and organisations working on the ground in the area can make a massive difference."