‘Absolute sense’ to invest in infrastructure

A commitment by the Irish government to invest in infrastructure across the island makes “absolute sense”, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood has said.

The Foyle MLA was speaking after the Irish Government published its Summer Economic Statement and announced an increase of capital spending by €500m a year from 2019 to 2021.

It is thought the Irish government is also now set to recommit to major plans to develop a motorway linking Derry and Letterkenny to Dublin.

Mr Eastwood said: “Reports of this renewed commitment by the Irish Government is hugely welcome and will be rightly welcomed across the board.

“As we know, linking Derry to the capital in Dublin has long been on the agenda but has been long delayed. That must now come to an end - this road finally needs to be built.”

Mr Eastwood said that it was imperative that efforts were redoubled to get back to business at Stormont to help realise this and other major projects.

He added that the A5 would bring multiple benefits to the north west region.

“New investment is also yet one more reason as to why we need to get our institutions at Stormont up and running again,” he said. “It’s a joint project between two governments and it needs two governments to deliver it.

“An upgraded A5 will significantly reduce journey times, save lives and will open up the North-West to economic investment.

“This must mark the beginning of the end of the history whereby one corner of Ireland is left behind.

“I also warmly welcome the increased capital expenditure across the island.

“With the uncertainty of Brexit hanging over our island economy, it makes absolute sense to invest in and rebuild Ireland’s infrastructure.”