Argos recalls baby seats over fire safety fears

Argos has recalled three baby car seats because they fail to meet fire safety regulations.

Two Mamas and Papas infant carriers and one by Fisher Price have been recalled after the seat cover was found not to meet Furniture & Furnishings Fire Safety Regulations.

The car seats are being recalled over fire safety fears.

The affected products are:

Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Black) catalogue number 316/9539

Mamas & Papas Mercury Infant Carrier (Grey) catalogue number 382/0971

Fisher Price Infant Carrier, Group 0+ (0-13kg/new born-approx 12mths), catalogue number 399/9888

Product numbers

Mamas & Papas Infant Carrier, Mercury Group 0+

Catalogue number 316/9539

Model number 4735N60D1

ECE R44.04 approval number 045036

Catalogue number 382/0971

Model number 4735925D1

ECE R44.04 approval number 045036

Fisher Price Infant Carrier - Group 0+ Catalogue number 399/9888

ECE R44.04 approval number 045126

Model number LB-320

To find out if your item is one of the products affected, check the orange or white sticker on the side.

Anyone with one of the recalled seats should return it to their nearest Argos store for a full refund as soon as possible.