Belmont footpaths upgrade to take place over coming year

Sinn Féin Councillor Mickey Cooper has welcomed confirmation that the pavements around the Belmont area are to be upgraded over the coming year.

Transport NI has now included the works in its 2017/18 programme.

Colr Cooper said: “A number of residents have raised concerns about the condition of the footpaths in the Belmont area.

“I am pleased to confirm that Transport NI have agreed to my request to include the paths in their refurbishment programme for the 2017-18 financial year.

“I will be in further contact with residents once I have received exact details of when the work will commence. If any resident has any queries they should not hesitate to contact me.”