Brandywell dump to close ahead of work on new play park

Work to develop a new £600,000 play area in the Brandywell area is due to start within weeks, the Council has confirmed.

The works programme will start following the closure of the Brandywell Household Recycling Centre on Friday, February 17.

Welcoming the start date for the development project, Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Hilary McClintock, said the new play park was evidence of the Council’s commitment to providing quality play provision for children, and its ongoing investment in the Brandywell area and wider city and district.

The Head of Environment with Derry City and Strabane District Council, Conor Canning, said in order to facilitate the works for the new play facility the existing Brandywell Recycling Centre would be closing.

The decision to close the facility to make way for a new play area was approved by elected members last year.

Mr Canning said: “We are moving into the construction phase for the planned play park at the Brandywell and the contractor is due on site at the end of February.

“To facilitate this we will be closing the Brandywell Recycling Centre from Friday, February 17.

“In the weeks running up to the closure, we will be advising residents and users of the closure and offering advice by encouraging them to use our other existing recycling sites across the Council area.

“In addition to having our state of the art and enhanced recycling facility at Pennyburn, which opened last year, we have a range of facilities throughout the city and district that are designed to cope with recycling needs for many years to come. We will be actively encouraging residents across the Council region to use these facilities to reduce, reuse and recycle.”

Frank Morrison, the Council’s Head of Capital Development and Building Control, said the development of the new play park represents an investment of around £600,000 by the Council and the Executive Office’s Social Investment Fund, and will mark a significant boost for the Brandywell region.

“The new play park will help promote social interaction and physical activity for children and young people across the city,” he said.

“This is a major investment project for the Council and the Executive Office and a key part of our ongoing commitment to play provision in the city and district and to actively encourage children and young people to get involved in play and an active healthy lifestyle.”

For more information on the amenity site closure and alternative sites for recycling visit www.derrystrabane.com/recycling.