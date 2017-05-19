Burgers recalled after soya discovered

Musgrave Retail Partners NI is recalling its Gourmet Cheese & Bacon Burgers because they contain soya, which is not mentioned on the label.

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya, said a message on the Food Standard Agency's website.

Distribution of the affected stock is limited to Centra and Supervalu stores in Northern Ireland.

Musgrave Retail Partners NI has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

If you have bought the product and have an allergy to soya, do not eat it. Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.