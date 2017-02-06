Call for entries to North West Business Awards 2017

Derry’s Chamber of Commerce and City Centre Initiative is now accepting entries for the 2017 North West Business Awards.

The awards, in association with Bank of Ireland UK, are the premier accolade for firms in the North West of Ireland and provide an ideal platform for businesses to showcase and celebrate their many achievements and success.

Now in its 12th Year, the North West Business Awards have prospered to become the leading event of their kind in the region. The awards ceremony, which provides invaluable networking and promotional opportunities for guests, is widely regarded as a ‘must attend’ business event each year.

The North West Business Awards consist of 15 key categories and are free to enter. They are open to all businesses and organisations in Ireland’s North West region. The successful applicants will be honoured at the prestigious Awards ceremony on Friday, May 19 at the Everglades Hotel, Derry.

George Fleming, President of Derry’s Chamber, said: “The North West Business Awards have earned their central place in the social calendar of Derry and the region. They provide a unique opportunity for local businesses to show themselves and to be recognised for their excellence.”

Jim Roddy, Chief Executive of the City Centre Initiative, added: “We are delighted to again bring the North West Business Awards to the city. This year we are looking forward to welcoming our guests to the newly refurbished Everglades Grand Ballroom.

“A vibrant and successful region is comprised of quality services, unique business offerings, friendly staff and safe surroundings.

“Through these awards we wish to acknowledge the hard work and excellent service and ultimately, the benefit to our city and region gained from our superior business establishments and service providers.”