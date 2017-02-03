Delight as £12m Quiet Man distillery approved

Niche Drinks, the Derry company behind a major new Whisky Distillery and Visitors’ C entre complex, has saidit was delighted to have secured planning permission for the project this week.

Preparatory work is already under way at what will become the Quiet Man Distillery and Visitor Centre along the northern fringe of Ebrington Square.

The £12m facility is expected to become one of the north west’s premier tourist attractions when it opens next year.

Robin Young, from Niche Drinks, said the planning permission comes following years of background planning by the local company.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ after the announcement, Mr Young said: “We’re delighted at the support of council. We have now got the green light to progress so we are keen to move on quickly.

“There is some work taking place - preparatory work - but what we are now looking at is finalising the plans in detailed tender documents so we can get out and get the infill areas in between the existing buildings built as quickly as possible. We are also keen to put the deposit on the plant as well, because there is quite a lead-in time on some of these things.”

He said that Niche Drinks was planning, if all goes well, to be open and operating within the first quarter of 2018.

The company has already been maturing its ‘Quiet Man’ whisky and was busy building up the brand across the globe. Mr Young said: “Our director of whisky is currently in Budapest, we have got a listing there. We are also hopeful of quite a substantial listing in Russia.

“We are looking at China as well.” Niche Drinks also operates the St Brendan’s site in the Rossdowney area.