Derry based business donate HUGE cake to mental health charity

A new business in Derry has donated a large cake modelled on the city's historic walls to local charity, AWARE.

Oak Furniture Land, the UK’s largest retailer of solid hardwood furniture, donated the two foot high cake replica of the ancient Derry walls ‘spooked up’ for Hallowe'en and complete with edible pumpkins and ghouls to local mental health charity AWARE at the grand opening of its first store in Derry.

Pictured, left to right - Emma Stewart - Cake Artist Truly Scrumptious Cakes; Centre - Darren Hanna - Store Manager at Oak Furniture Derry; Margaret McCrossan, fundraiser for AWARE surrounded by the new store team.

The ‘spooky’ Hallowe'en cake will take centre stage at the Mayor of Derry’s Hallowe'en Tea Dance in support of AWARE.

Oak Furniture Land commissioned the amazing confectionery creation to show support for the valuable work that AWARE undertakes in the local area.

The AWARE fundraising team members officially opened the new store on Saturday October 14, and accepted the cake from the new store manager.

The new store is located at Crescent Link Retail Park, and features over 13 ranges - including new ranges Canterbury and St Ives – a classic country style. The showroom also features a large range of sofas and armchairs with 100 per cent hardwood frames. All the seats have strong high grade steel serpentine spring bases for support and durability.

Darren Hanna, Store Manager at Oak Furniture Derry said: “We are delighted that AWARE fundraisers officially opened our new store and helped us welcomed customers through the door. It’s a pleasure to support and celebrate the work they do in the community. This is our first store in Derry and our second in Northern Ireland, and we’ve created seven new local jobs. To celebrate the new store opening we have some amazing offers in-store with up to 50% off selected items.”

Margaret McCrossan, fundraiser for AWARE said: “We were thrilled to take part in the official opening of the new Oak Furniture Land store. The Hallowe'en cake donation is a wonderful gesture to support and highlight the work we do to support people suffering from depression in the community. We are the only charity working exclusively for people suffering from depression and bipolar disorder in Northern Ireland.

"We have launched the DOT Campaign which encourages people experiencing depression to Do One Thing they currently don’t do to improve their mental health. To find out more about the campaign and how AWARE helps those with depression and their families, or to donate to the charity visit https://www.aware-ni.org/ or call 0208 7126 0602.”

The Mayor of Derry, Councilllor Maoliosa McHugh said: “I am delighted that the new Oak Furniture Land Derry store chose to support AWARE in this way and I wish the new store success for the future. AWARE is my chosen charity for 2017 and the cake will take centre stage at my Hallowe'en Tea Dance on November 4.”

The amazing cake sculpture was created by Northern Ireland acclaimed and award-winning Cake Artist, Emma Stewart from Truly Scrumptious Cakes and Cakebomb.

Emma is based in Omagh and is famous for her realistic sculptured cake creations.

Derry store opening times: Monday to Friday from 9am to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 6pm and Sunday from 1.00pm to 6.00pm.