Derry championed by online newspaper with millions of readers

A British online newspaper has described Derry as a "cultural contender" in a travel article on its website.

The Independent, published the article 'Derry City Guide: What to do in Northern Ireland's second city'.

The article, which was published on The Independent's website last week, was written by travel journalist, Jo Fernandez.

In the piece, Fernandez describes Derry as "a city in the throes of reinvention".

Fernandez's articles encourages anyone visiting Derry to try out places such as the new Museum of Free Derry, the Peace Bridge, St. Columb's Park and Derry's Walls.

It also promotes the Bishop's Gate Hotel, Beech Hill Country House and Hotel and the Maldron Hotel as possible place to stay when visiting Derry.

Impressively, Fernandez's feature on Derry was shared more than 1,000 times on social media.

The Independent boasts more than 7.2 million Facebook page likes and millions of people visit their website every day.