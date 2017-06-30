Derry-Donegal partnership work strengthened

Council and government officials from Derry, Strabane and Donegal have vowed to continue to strengthen partnership work for the prosperity of local people.

They were speaking after the second meeting of the recently established North West Strategic Growth Partnership at the Radisson Hotel in Letterkenny on Wednesday.

The partnership is the first of its kind in Ireland. Jointly led by Donegal County Council and Derry & Strabane Council, the Partnership has been endorsed by both governments and is made up of senior government officials from all government departments in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland working together to collectively resource the region’s growth and development.

Discussions were held on transport infrastructure requirements, industry, the economy and skills needs, as well as on realising the region’s tourism potential.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Gerry McMonagle acknowledged the importance of having the departmental representatives around the table saying “their input and co-operation is vital if we are to realise the potential of the entire region”

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Maolíosa McHugh said the partnership “is building on the existing strong working relationship between both Councils and to have every Government departments both north and south represented at a senior level means that there is a concerted, focused and collaborative approach at all levels of government when it comes to joint planning and the resourcing of our strategic priorities.”