Derry graduates’ groundbreaking app going viral

A young Derry start-up is making waves with a new ‘Pass the Parcel’ app.

The app - called Scattr - has been developed by a team of five local graduates, all aged between 21 and 24.

The Scattr team are all fresh out of university: Megan Canavan is CEO, Liam Strawbridge and Luke Harkin are app developers; Eimear Gillen is marketing executive; and Kevin Campbell is sales executive.

“Scattr works like pass the parcel on the mobile phone,” explains one of the Scattr developers Luke Harkin.

“Businesses promote themselves by giving away chances to win something from them - which can be, for example meals, activity sessions or gift vouchers.

“But first the users have to watch the business’ ten second ad. Win or lose, the user can then pass on the chance to win to their friends they think will be interested.”

The business’s marketing executive Eimear Gillen says: “Scattr encompasses viral, targeted marketing through a highly engaging advertising platform.

“What makes Scattr unique is that its free for users to join and engage with their favourite brands.

“For businesses, it’s a fresh idea, a different approach and a new avenue that enables them to promote themselves to new and existing customers.”

Since the launch in October last year, an impressive 264 prizes have been won and more than 360 hours of ten second ads have been watched through the app. Use of the app has grown in just half a year to more than 50 registered businesses, including Brunswick Moviebowl, Everglades, Fitzroys and Airporter.

Scattr operates from the Chamber of Commerce’s new Innovation Hub, which is based in its Bishop Street offices.

Through the Hub, Scattr has received help and support from local experienced business leaders.