Derry had two of North's most popular tourist attractions in 2016

Two tourist attractions in Derry were amongst the 10 most visited places in the North in 2016.
Derry's iconic walls were the fifth most visited tourist attraction with 403,000 visitors througout 2016.
The Guildhall was in seventh place with 334,000.
The report was published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).
The full top 10 list can be seen below.
1. The Giant's Causeway - 944,000 visitors.
2. Titanic Belfast - 667,000 visitors.
3. Ulster Museum - 460,000 visitors.
4. Carrick-a-rede Rope Bridge - 440,000 visitors.
5. Derry's Walls - 404,000 visitors.
6. W5 - 370,000 visitors.
7. The Guildhall - 334,000 visitors.
8. Oxford Island - 225,000 visitors.
9. Pickie Fun Park - 225,000 visitors.
10. Belfast Zoo - 223,000 visitors.