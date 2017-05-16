Derry has least expensive residential property in North

The least expensive standard price for residential property in the North of Ireland is in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area, according to Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (N.I.S.R.A.).

In a report published on Tuesday morning, the standardised price for property in the Derry and Strabane council area for the first quarter (January to March) of 2017 was shown to be £109,411 - this figure represents the least expensive in Northern Ireland.

The most expensive standardised property price in Northern Ireland is almost more than £40,000 that of Derry and Strabane - £146,662 in Lisburn and Castlereagh.

When compared to the final quarter of 2016, the standard price paid for property in Derry and Strabane increased by 1.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2017.

There's also an annual increase of 8.4 per cent when compared to the same period in 2016.