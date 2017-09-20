Derry in race to become BEST place in North

Derry has made a final shortlist that will be used to determine the best place in the North of Ireland.

The competition is being run by the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) Northern Ireland.

The winner will be decided by public vote.

Beverly Clyde, Chair of RTPI Northern Ireland, said: “The competition has reminded us of the passion we have for places we love.

"The finalists, places clearly loved by the public, have been protected, carefully planned or improved by the planning system. I encourage everyone to get behind their favourite place to ensure it wins," she said.

The 10 finalists:

The Peace Bridge, Derry.

Antrim Historic Town Centre, Antrim and Newtownabbey

Merville Garden Village, Antrim and Newtownabbey

Armagh City Historic Town Centre and Cathedrals, Armagh, Banbridge, Craigavon

Connswater Community Greenway, Belfast

Cathedral Quarter, Belfast

Giants Causeway, Causeway Coast and Glens

Rathlin Island, Causeway Coast and Glens

Walled City, Guildhall, Peace Bridge and Ebrington, Derry, Derry City and Strabane

Lough Erne, Fermanagh and Omagh

Newcastle and the Mourne, Newry, Mourne and Down